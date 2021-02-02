Her love to meet new people and engage in meaningful conversation called her to this career.
Lindsey loves the fast-past environment, the uncertainty of what each day may bring, and hopes to bring a fun and informative voice to Yakima, Washington.
Born and raised in Seattle, Lindsey moved to Pullman to attend Washington State University, where she crafted her love for broadcast news. She reported at the FIFA Women’s World Cup and the Tour de France while abroad on the Murrow Expedition trip in France.
Lindsey enjoyed reporting for Murrow News 8, a student-run newscast at the Edward R. Murrow College of Communication. She also was a member of Alpha Delta Pi where she was an executive board member as the Director of Social Enrichment and met her forever friends.
Lindsey is an adrenaline junky and enjoys spontaneous trips and adventures. She often talks about her love for travel and reminisces on her time in France, Belgium, Amsterdam, and skydiving in Hawaii.
She’s a sucker for photoshoots, cute coffee shops, and crafting.
Follow her news journey on Facebook @LindseyJensenTV and/or email her at lindsey.jensen@nbcrightnow.com
GO COUGS!