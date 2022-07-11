Max Hughes graduated from Central Washington University with a Bachelor's degree in Digital Journalism, specializing in broadcast. He's lived in Washington for most of his life and enjoys the differing landscapes of the Pacific Northwest!
Max has a passion for journalism, and appreciates the opportunity it gives to learn something new every day, then share that with his local community.
He began as an intern at KNDU/KNDO in the Yakima bureau, when he enjoyed working with the reporters so much he decided that this was where he wanted to stay!
Max loves being indoors and outside. He enjoys biking, hiking, kayaking, watching movies, board games and swimming.
If you have a story idea for Max, you can reach him at maxwell.hughes@nbcrightnow.com.
