RICHLAND, Wa.-
The city of Richland is inviting all citizens to the National Night Out and City Fair event on Tuesday, August 2nd, from 5:30-7:30 pm.
National Night Out is a community building campaign to bring neighbors and law enforcement together to focus on community safety and to strengthen relationships between the public and emergency services. Attendees can meet law enforcement and city personnel.
Kids 12 and under are encouraged to complete a City Pass to be eligible for prizes, including bikes and gift cards.
Food vendors will be onsite.
The event has been moved from John Dam Plaza to central Howard Amon Park, 500 Amon Park Drive, at the fingernail stage.
Lee Boulevard at Amon Park Drive will be closed for the event. Shuttle service will be provided in a loop, entering the park every 15 minutes.
For more information about Richland's National Night Out, please see www.ci.richland.wa.us/NNO
