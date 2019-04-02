Scott Daniels is an evening news anchor for KNDU. His journalism career has spanned more than a decade working as a reporter and anchor in Louisiana, New Mexico, Las Vegas, San Luis Obispo, CA and now here in the Tri-Cities.

Throughout his career, Scott has covered many memorable stories: he traveled to Texas to cover Hurricane Harvey in 2017, Scott was on CBS Evening News after he was the first reporter at a deadly police ambush in Las Vegas in 2014, and he interviewed Tea-Party darling Cliven Bundy knee-deep in a river during standoffs with federal agents.

As a news anchor, Scott has worked split-shifts anchoring the morning shows and 5pm shows for KSBY-TV on the Central Coast of California. He once anchored 17 hours in one day while the Thomas fire burned parts of Santa Barbara County.

Scott is a graduate of the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism from Arizona State University. He loves following sports and politics. Kanye West follows him on Twitter and you should, too.

