Tim Adams is our Chief Weather Forecaster here at NBC Right Now, or as some people know him, our "Weather Guesser Extraordinaire." You probably already know he is passionate about anything to do with the weather.
He was raised close to the earth on a small farm and thrives on hunting and fishing here in the Northwest. He worked his way through college doing everything from driving wheat combines here in Central Washington to fighting forest fires in Idaho. He has a Bachelors degree in Communications and has been in radio and Television since 1977. He has studied Meteorology at Eastern Washington University, Boise State University, Embry Riddle University and the U.S. Navy.
He has reported and forecasted the weather in Spokane, Salt Lake City, Boise and now Yakima and Tri-Cities. (He claims these communities didn't run him out of town because his forecasts were so bad, they were just tired of his bad jokes.)
He is a full member of the American Meteorological Society and the National Weather Association and has received "Best Weathercast" awards from local chapters of the Society of Professional Journalists and the Radio and Television News Directors Association.
Tim was also a Navy Reservist for 29 years and retired as a Chief Mass Communications Specialist. He was mobilized to active duty to work with the Peacekeepers in Bosnia on Operation Joint Forge for nine months in 1999. Then he was mobilized again for almost a year right after the Terrorist Attacks on 9/11 for Operations Enduring Freedom and Noble Eagle. Tim has received numerous military medals and ribbons.
Tim is a licensed private pilot and an avid jogger; in fact he has lumbered through 28 full 26.2-mile marathons and one 50-mile ultra marathon. (He used to be fast, but now he says he's happy to just finish the same day as he starts.) Tim is a popular speaker and emcee for community events and civic groups. He speaks on everything from the marvels of weather forecasting, to patriotic, veterans, and military topics. He never tires of the ever changing sky and enjoys researching weather events to provide "Forensic Meteorology" for insurance claims, lawsuits and court cases.
He says his greatest achievements are his beautiful wife Dorothy and their blended family of seven fantastic children.