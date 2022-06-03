Tom is a native Texan born in Dallas and raised in Richardson. He played sports all through high school, then went on to graduate from Stephen F. Austin State University with a B.A. in Communications with an emphasis in radio and TV.
Tom started his career in Lufkin, Texas as a weekend anchor and weekday reporter. He later moved to Fayetteville, Arkansas and worked for five years as Sports Director. Tom then took a break from TV news and worked in pharmaceutical sales while doing freelance sports work for over 30 years. He covered the Dallas Cowboys and Houston Oilers, and was thrilled to interview Coach Tom Landry, Bum Phillips and a host of other professional athletes.
Tom is married to the love of his life, Barrie, and they have six kids between them. He loves to water ski, teaching kids to wakeboard and dove hunting. He and his wife are also very involved in their church, teaching Sunday School and going on youth mission trips over the years. He also volunteered with an organization in San Marcos, Texas, that helped build wheelchair ramps for disabled veterans, those in need and those who would be homebound without a ramp.
He's excited to join the SWX team in Tri-Cities and Yakima and get fully involved in local sports. Tom thanks everyone in the community who has made him feel at home here in Washington!
If you have a story idea or question for Tom, you can reach him at tom.mcgee@nbcrightnow.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.