Veronica Barriga is a news and pop culture junkie who was born and raised in Los Angeles. Growing up around diversity was an experience that helped shape her passion for minority, women's and social issues.
Before joining the team at KNDU she traveled to the U.S./Mexico border to report and produce a documentary short, featuring Honduran migrants seeking asylum in the U.S.
And as an entertainment reporter (TMZ, AfterBuzz TV) she broke exclusives and spent years interviewing celebrity talent in studio, on the red carpet & via junkets. Additionally, she hosted several podcasts and sit-down interview shows with name talent.
Now, in the Tri-Cities she is eager to take on a more serious side of news and journalism, and give viewers a voice.
Veronica has a B.A. in Broadcast Journalism from California State University, Northridge and also holds three Associate Degrees in TV Production, Communications, and Journalism from Pasadena City College.
You can send story ideas to her any time at: Veronica.Barriga@nbcrightnow.com
Follow her on social media: Facebook and on Instagram: @VeronicaBarrigaReporter