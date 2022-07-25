WALLA WALLA, Wa.-
The Blue Mountain Action Council, a Walla Walla nonprofit that serves those experiencing poverty in Southeast Washington, announced today that they will be receiving a $25,000 grant from Tyson Foods.
The grant is part of $1.5 million that Tyson is awarding to 63 nonprofits across the country to support regional hunger relief and community assistance programs.
"We're committed to relieving hunger and are honored to support organizations that work hard every day to help communities impacted by food insecurity," said Tim Grailer, Sr. Director of Business Operations, Sustainability and Strategy for Tyson Foods.
These national grants were awarded in response to requests by local food banks to support food assistance programs and will aid in funding backpack programs and mobile food pantries.
To learn more about the Blue Mountain Action Council and their work in Southeast Washington, please visithttps://www.bmacww.org/
