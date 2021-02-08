Xóchitl Hernández is a born and raised Los Angeles, California girl. She graduated from her hometown university, California State University, Northridge (Go Matadors!) where she received her Bachelors of Music in Vocal Performance and a Minor in Spanish Language Journalism. Yep, in addition to being a journalist, she’s also a classically trained opera singer!
While at CSUN, Xochitl performed in opera, mariachi, & musical theatre-even studying abroad to sing in Germany, always having a love for music and the stage. She asked lots of questions growing up, being passionate about raising awareness on stories and social issues, in addition to being very curious about the world. This led her to declare a minor in Spanish-language journalism: an interdisciplinary education on Latino studies, Spanish, and journalism.
With that, she grew into a bilingual multimedia journalist. She wrote articles, recorded podcasts, participated in NPR Next Generation Radio, interned for a digital Latina media company FIERCE by Mitu, and was the lead anchor for CSUN Valley View News of her hometown Northridge/San Fernando Valley in the historical year of 2020. This fueled her passion to get out there and report on all that's going on around us.
She also created her own podcast Notes From Her, mixing both performing arts and journalism, where she interviews women of color musicians discussing music, culture, career tips, and social issues. For this podcast, she won the Tom Riley Journalism Enterprise Award and was a CSUN Presidential Scholar.
Xochitl's most important instrument to her is her voice which she uses to tell stories and sing. She is a passionate storyteller and artist which makes journalism and the arts come from the same place within her.
On her free time, you can find Xóchitl running, exploring new places, reading, spending time with family and friends, practicing her music, and singing!
Xóchitl is so honored to be serving the Tri-Cities Washington area and it’s Spanish-speaking community! She is ecstatic to be working as a bilingual reporter for Telemundo and NBC Right Now. And to think that what inspired her journey was a college class field trip to NBC and Telemundo studios.
If you have a story idea or just want to say hello, she’d be so happy to speak with you and tell your stories! Reach out to Xochitl at xochitl.hernandez@nbcrightnow.com and follow her on Facebook.