Happy Friday!
Mostly cloudy with patchy morning fog and a slight chance for a few stray snow or rain showers today. Morning temperatures in the 20s, low-mid 30s by noon and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 30s.
An upper level low is currently sitting over the Olympic Peninsula this morning and will continue its slow track across the region today and tomorrow. This will keep instability over the region, but with limited moisture, we should only see a few stray snow or rain showers. The best chance will be in the mountains where heavier snow showers could produce 1-3". Patchy late night and early morning fog will also be an issues through next Monday. Highs will be in the mid-upper 30s allowing for more snow melt over the weekend.
Models have slowed down our next weather system, arriving now Tuesday morning with snow or a wintry mix then changing to cold rain by the afternoon. There could be a leftover shower early Wednesday morning. High pressure returns Wednesday afternoon-Thursday with sunshine and highs in the 40s.
Monty