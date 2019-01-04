Looking for a career? KNDU and SWX TV is looking for an Account Executive who can harness the power of our dominant television and digital marketing platforms in order to grow local businesses. This position comes with an established list….this is great opportunity. We need brains, ambition and passion to serve our customers and deliver results. We need someone who fits our culture. In other words, you’ll be smart, a team player and willing to laugh and have a good time. You’ll find a fun, fast-paced and supportive family-owned company. We provide a comprehensive benefits program designed to help meet the needs of our employees and their families while providing flexibility, financial independence, security and protection.
Send your info to:
Cameron Derrick, Station Manager
KNDU-TV
3312 W. Kennewick Avenue
Kennewick, WA 99336
Email Cameron.derrick@kndu.com.
KNDU is an equal opportunity employer. EOE. Women and minorities are encourage to apply.
Visit kndu.com for more information.