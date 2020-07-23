YAKIMA, WA - A possible merger between a local hospital and a religious based healthcare system has health advocates worried over how this could impact patients. Veronica Barriga has this story tonight.
INTRO: Earlier this week Virgina Mason and C-H-I Franciscan- a religious based healthcare system announced an agreement to explore a possible merging of the two. However- the American Civil Liberties Union and 11 others say the move stands to deny healthcare to certain patients.
VO: A merger between Virgina Mason and religious based healthcare system CHI Franciscan would mean the two would operate 12 hospitals and more than 250 health care facilities throughout the state of Washington.
The partnership suggests Virgina Mason would have to follow a religious directive which does NOT allow patients to access reproductive healthcare services and end of life options--
This is concerning to the ACLU and groups like the Coalition for Inclusive Health Care, the washington state Coalition Against Domestic Violence and 8 others who in a joint statement say:
“These restrictions, disproportionately harm women, terminally ill patients, communities of color, LGBTQ+ individuals, low-income populations, and rural communities.”
According to directives followed by C-H-I Franciscan- patients at these facilities would be denied all birth control methods, fertility and infertility treatments, hormone treatments and several other reproductive health services.
Health advocates say Virgina Mason should refuse to limit the reproductive and end-of-life care they provide.
We reached out to Virginia Mason for a response and they sent us a statement
We believe that this combined organization would benefit patients, the Greater Puget Sound community, and our region. We are confident that this partnership would transform health care through a better patient experience, more accessible care and better value. Should we reach a definitive agreement after our current due diligence, some services related to reproductive health and physician-assisted death could no longer be provided at Virginia Mason facilities.
The physician-patient relationship is private, and we expect physicians would exercise their professional judgment with patients and would discuss all treatment options. If a patient seeks services we do not provide, then we would provide information about other providers.
Virginia Mason’s existing care offerings would not change for LGBTQ patients as all services currently provided at Virginia Mason are also currently provided at CHI Franciscan.
TAG: If the merger does go through it is expected to take place at the end of the year.- Veronica Barriga NBC Right Now.