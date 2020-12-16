Increasing clouds this morning with rain developing this afternoon. Morning temperatures in the upper 20s-low 40s, upper 30s-mid 40s by noon and afternoon highs in the low-upper 40s.
Our next weather system is already moving onshore this morning with rain in western WA/OR and snow showers in the Cascades. This front will spread rain into the Yakima/Kittitas Valley after 2 pm and Tri-Cities through the foothills after 4 pm this afternoon. Snow levels will climb to around 4-4,500 ft this afternoon ahead of this system with moderate snow at times. Higher mountain passes will be the most impacted, while Snoqualmie should see a rain and snow mixed. Thursday looks windy and warmer as another upper-level disturbance keeps snow showers in the mountains and dry everywhere else.
Winter Weather Advisory... 10 AM Today-4 AM Friday
- Cascades above 4,000 ft: 3-10" (locally 12")
- Blues above 4,500 ft: 2-8" (locally 12")
Friday looks mainly dry and cooler with just a slight chance for a stray lowland rain shower. Breezy to windy conditions develop late Saturday-Sunday with a much stronger system moving into the Pacific Northwest. Rain is possible for everyone on Sunday and with rising snow levels the Cascades could see heavy rain at times. This, along with snow melt, could potentially lead to flooding concerns for rivers, creeks and streams flowing out of the Cascades. Highs in the mid-upper 50s and lows in the 30s-40s. Mostly cloudy and cooler Monday with afternoon/evening rain showers, with highs in the 40s.