Good Morning,
Cloudy skies and a chance for a few sprinkles or light showers late this morning. Showers chances increase this early this afternoon and evening. Morning Temperatures in the 30s-40s, low 50s by noon and afternoon highs in the mid-upper 50s.
A warm front will increase our shower chances from south to north by late this morning through this afternoon. This will be follow by a cold front that will keep scattered showers around overnight. There appears to be enough instability a slight chance of a thunderstorm this afternoon/evening. The most likey area to see a stray t-storm will be the foothills and the Blues.
The upper level low will remain off the coast for the next several days sending weak disturbances into the Pacific Northwest. Moisture will be limited with scattered showers/t-storms in the mountains and just a slight (10-20%) for the lowlands Thursday through Saturday. Highs in the low-mid 60s. The upper level low weakens and moves inland Saturday night-Sunday morning with scattered showers. Dry Sunday afternoon-Monday with highs in the 60s. Another front and scattered showers next Tuesday, highs near 60.
Monty