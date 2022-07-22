OLYMPIA, WA.-
An opinion was filed in the Washington State Supreme Court this morning challenging the Department of Natural Resources handling and use of public lands.
The suit, brought by Conservation NW, a group of individuals and non-profit organizations, challenges the DNR's land management strategies on grounds that they violate a mandate under the Washington State Constitution stating that "all public lands granted to the state are held in trust for all the people."
Under the Federal "Enabling Act" a trust was created that requires the state, through the DNR, to manage state lands. The DNR is likewise obligated to manage forest lands for the benefit of the counties who granted land to the state.
Conservation NW argues that DNR's strategies prioritize maximizing revenue from timber harvests and recreation and that the public trust would be better served through prioritizing conservation, wildlife, fire prevention, and climate change.
Before this morning's filing in the State Supreme Court, the lower courts had dismissed several Conservation NW lawsuits brought against the DNR.
To read this morning's full opinion please visit
