Extremely smoky conditions once again today with no relief until Friday. Morning temperatures in the 50s, mid 60s-near 70 by noon and afternoon highs in the mid-upper 70s.
Air Quality Alert and Dense Smoke Advisory... Until Noon Friday
- Unhealthy to Hazardous
- Limit time outside
- Visibility 1 mile or less
- Drive Carefully- Headlights, Drive Carefully
High pressure aloft will continue to trap smoke from the wildfires near surface through Thursday night. Smoke models are still hinting at a very slight improvement in the smoke today through Thursday. However, I still expect the air quality to remain in the unhealthy to hazardous range. Highs will warm slightly into the mid-upper 70s.
What we need is a front, rain and breezy winds to break the inversion to scour out the smoke. An upper level low sitting of the coast will begin to move on shore Thursday with a cold front producing breezy winds and rain west of the Cascades. The front will begin to move east of the Cascades by early Friday morning bringing with it breezy winds and a chance for scattered showers. The best chance for rain looks to be along the east slopes, Yakima/Kittitas Valleys and the Blues. The air quality should see some significant improvements Friday afternoon and into the weekend.