Smoky, breezy, and a 30% chance of scattered showers tonight. Temperatures were 20+ degrees cooler today throughout the forecast area and will remain below normal for the rest of the week. Overnight lows tonight in the ’50s and ’60s. Wednesday looks to be partly cloudy and hazy for tomorrow slight chance of morning showers and daytime highs in the low to mid 80’s. Smoke and poor air quality continue to be a problem and an Air Quality Alert remains in effect until Wednesday at noon.
AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT WEDNESDAY...
Benton-Franklin-Kittitas-Yakima- Including the cities of Kennewick, Richland, Benton City, Prosser, Hanford, Pasco, Connell, Ellensburg, Cle Elum, Easton, Grandview, Sunnyside, Toppenish, Yakima, Granger, Mabton, Selah, Wapato, White Swan, Zillah, Naches, and Cliffdell
The Washington State Department of Ecology has issued an Air Quality Alert...in effect until noon PDT Wednesday due to risk of wildfire smoke. Particulate matter (PM2.5) levels may reach Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups levels, and could reach Unhealthy levels close to wildfires in the area. Air quality concerns will continue for counties with nearby wildfires.