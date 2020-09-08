Washington State - Dozens of large fires continue to burn throughout the state of Washington. According to officials an estimated 330 acres have burned in the last 24 hours.
Governor Jay Inslee is calling the situation unprecedented and heartbreaking.
"More acres burned yesterday than in 12 years of the last entire fire seasons in the state of Washington," he said during a press conference on Tuesday.
The Governor also says although the state actively prepares for fire season each year, the drastic change in our climate is causing these fires to grow at an explosive rate.
And the damage is being felt especially hard in Whitman and Malden County, where 80% of the town, Malden, has been wiped out by the flames.
"We're looking for every possible help we can render as quickly as we can to the traumatized people of that community," Inslee told reporters.
As fires continue to spread state leaders say it’s vital to follow any evacuation orders in your area.
"These fires are extraordinary. They are doing things we have never seen before- as to how fast they spread. I hope you will give priority to your life and your loved ones and follow these evacuation orders," said Inslee.
To prevent more fires from starting the Department of Natural Resources has closed all recreation areas in Eastern Washington until Friday.
If you or your family have been affected by the fires, or need help with shelter, food or other necessities call the Red Cross at 509-670-5331.