PENDLETON, Ore.-
Public use restrictions will be elevated to Phase B in the Umatilla and Wallowa-Whitman National forests on Friday, August 5th.
Under Phase B restrictions:
Liquefied and gas bottle stoves and heaters may be used.
Wood and charcoal stoves and heaters are prohibited.
Campfires are only allowed in fire pits in approved recreational areas.
No chainsaws or any other internal combustion engines may be used (except for motor vehicles).
Off-road vehicle travel is prohibited.
No smoking is allowed.
Phase B forest use restrictions will be in effect until further notice.
For more information, please visit https://www.fs.usda.gov/wallowa-whitman or https://www.fs.usda.gov/umatilla
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.