SALEM, Ore.-
The Oregon Office of the State Fire Marshall (OSFM) mobilized three structural task forces at the request of California over the weekend to assist in fighting the McKinney fire, near Klamath, California.
"Our office has a long-standing mutual aid relationship with California and we are more than willing to lend a helping hand," said Oregon Fire Marshall Mariana Ruiz-Temple.
The task forces are from Marion, Linn, and Clackamas counties, are comprised of 41 firefighters, 12 engines, and 3 water tenders, and will be tasked with protecting communities.
The OSFM currently has no activations in Oregon, the three task forces left early Sunday and were expected to arrive in California by late afternoon. They will remain in California for up to two weeks.
For the latest on the McKinney fire, please visit:
https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/8287/
