Red Apple Rd. fire has burned over 1,000 acres and growing

Map provided by Chelan County Emergency Management Facebook page

CHELAN COUNTY - Level 3 evacuations are in place for the fire spreading through Chelan County. 

The streets that are at a level three evacuation are West Eagle Rock Drive, May Lane, Anna Lane, North Ridge Drive, Sequoia Lane, and April Lane. 

The Washington State Fire Marshal's Office says the fire began last night just before 7 p.m. and is currently threatening over 200 homes, a power substation, and some orchards. 

The cause of the fire is still under investigation and crews are still working to gain some control over the fire. 

This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.

