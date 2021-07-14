Red Apple Rd. fire has burned over 1,000 acres and growing

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Temperatures from 98 to 105 expected this afternoon.
* WHERE...In Washington, Kittitas Valley, Yakima Valley, Lower
Columbia Basin and Foothills of the Blue Mountains. In Oregon,
Lower Columbia Basin.
* WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT this evening. Cooler temperatures are
expected Thursday and Friday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat related illnesses to
occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
...VERY DRY AND BREEZY TO WINDY CONDITIONS IN THE COLUMBIA GORGE,
COLUMBIA BASIN TODAY AND THURSDAY...
...Increasing westerly winds coupled with low relative humidities
today will create critical fire weather conditions in the
Columbia Basin, Columbia Gorge, and Central Oregon. Strongest
winds are expected to develop mid-late afternoon. While cooler
temperatures Thursday will cause relative humidity values to
increase some, increased winds will negate any potential relief
that may cause.
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
11 PM PDT THURSDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONES OR640, OR641, WA641, WA643, WA645, AND WA675...
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 640 Central Mountains of
Oregon, 641 Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon, 641 Lower Columbia
Basin of Washington, 643 Blue Mountains of Washington, 645
Asotin County and 675 Eastern Washington Southern Columbia
Basin.
* WINDS...West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 11 percent today, and as low as 15
percent Thursday.
* IMPACTS...The gusty winds combined with low relative
humidities will lead to critical fire weather danger and could
allow for new fire starts and spread of existing fires.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&