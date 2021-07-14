CHELAN COUNTY - UPDATE 7/15: Level 3 evacuation for Warner Canyon is in effect and everywhere between American Fruit Road and School Street in Sunnyslope have been evacuated also.
The Red Apple Fire has grown to over 9,000 acres with more than 1,500 homes in danger from the fire.
Chelan County Sheriff's Office is helping the Fire Marshals investigate s home nearby where they think the fire began.
They do not know all the details of the cause yet and did not say if the fire was intentionally or accidental. They also did not say why they think that home is where the fire started.
UPDATE 7/14: The Chelan County Sheriff's Office has issued a level 3 evacuation notice for the east side of Burch Mountain road to include Burch View Lane, Buck Haven Lane, Sky Crest Lane, Kimberly Court, McMullin Road, Ohme Road to include Ohme Gardens and Mountain Goat Lane due to wildfire activity. Evacuate immediately.
Level 3 evacuations are in place for the fire spreading through Chelan County.
The streets that are at a level three evacuation are West Eagle Rock Drive, May Lane, Anna Lane, North Ridge Drive, Sequoia Lane, and April Lane.
The Washington State Fire Marshal's Office says the fire began last night just before 7 p.m. and is currently threatening over 200 homes, a power substation, and some orchards.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation and crews are still working to gain some control over the fire.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.