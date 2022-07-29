RICHLAND, Wash.-
A small fire, approximately 5-6 acres, burned on East Berto Rd and Harrington Rd in Benton County on Friday afternoon.
A large column of smoke could be seen for miles, but crews quickly extinguished the small blaze that burned in a field of wheat stubble.
The Richland Fire Department and Benton County Fire District crews responded to the fire.
Crews will remain in the area to ensure that there are no flare-ups. Anyone travelling in the area is asked to use caution.
