WHITMAN COUNTY, Wash.-
State Fire Assistance has been mobilized under the Washington State Fire Recovery Mobilization Plan in support of local firefighters working to contain the Riparia fire near Central Ferry, Washington.
The fire is currently 3,000 acres and growing.
Homes, crops, and railroads are threatened.
SR 127 is closed from Dusty, Washington to the Central Ferry Bridge Rd.
The State Emergency Operations Center at Camp Murray activated to Level 2 to help coordinate assistance.
Under the State Fire Service Resource Mobilization Plan, the Fire Protection Bureau coordinates the initial dispatch and oversight of resources and personnel. The mobilization plan is implemented to quickly deploy resources.
For updates on the Riparia fire, please visit https://www.facebook.com/whitmancountysheriff/posts/pfbid02DHv2KxNZyoG8CajAbMMett25b15VicuGCnSauSs5wsNmHFbwoapqQzbuu99EAqvGl
More information on the fire resource mobilization plan is available at https://www.wsp.wa.gov/all-risk-mobilization/
