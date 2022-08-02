VANTAGE, Wash.-
READY. SET. GO.
Similar to running a race, those are the three things to remember when it comes to the different evacuation levels for fires.
Level 1: This means fire danger is present and the news should be monitored for updates and any evacuation notices. Be aware of the current fire danger. Be READY.
Level 2: There is significant fire danger in the area, however, evacuation is voluntary, not mandated. Residents may remain at home, but be packed and prepared to leave at any moment. Be SET.
Level 3: Fire danger poses an immediate threat to you or your home. Evacuate immediately. GO.
