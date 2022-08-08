Vantage, Wash.-
Fire crews made significant progress towards fully containing the Vantage Highway fire, now burning 32,259 acres, over the weekend.
The southern, eastern, and northern perimeters of the fire have been fully secured, and containment is now at 60%
On Sunday firefighters patrolled flare-ups and extinguished hot spots to fully contain the perimeters.
Some resources and firefighters have been reassigned to assist in fighting wildfires in other areas of Washington.
For more information and the latest updates on the Vantage Highway Fire, please visit 2022.vantagehighway@firenet.gov
