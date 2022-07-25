FINLEY, Wa.-
Benton County Fire District 1 responded to a brush fire near S. Mills Rd and Ayres Rd in Finley around 11 pm Saturday.
Before the original fire could be extinguished it merged with another small brush fire, creating one large fire that ultimately burned 115 acres.
No one was hurt and no structures were threatened by the blaze.
Fire danger is very high right now and with triple digit temperatures expected this week, the Benton County Fire District wants to remind everyone to be risk aware and to be extra cautious in their activities.
