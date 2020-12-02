Mostly sunny with patchy morning fog and light wind. Morning temperatures in the 20s, upper 30s-near 40 by noon and afternoon highs in the low-mid 40s.
A large and strong ridge of high pressure will remain over the region through the end of the week. This will produce air stagnation (poor air quality), areas of fog, freezing fog and low clouds. Highs in the mid 30s-near 40 degrees, however, if low clouds and fog become thick temperatures will need to be lowered.
AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY - Until Saturday 11 AM
- Decreasing Air Quality
- No Outdoor Burning
- Limit use of fireplaces/wood stoves (unless it's your only source of heat)
- Carpool
Models are now trying to bring Sunday morning's weak system over the Cascades with a little moisture. If that does happen, we could see a few snowflakes early Sunday morning. Moisture still looks fairly limited so I'm not expecting any real accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s and lows in the mid 20s.
Patchy morning fog Monday and Tuesday with highs in the upper 30s-low 40s. Models are suggesting a stronger system next Wednesday with mountain snow, lower elevation rain showers and gusty winds.