How to Limit Exposure to Smoke

KENNEWICK, WA-
When the air quality is bad, you have to watch out for health issues that may come up. Dr. Amy Person, Health Officer at Benton-Franklin Health District, says there are signs you should watch out for.
"Coughing, sore throat, difficulty breathing, dizziness. If you see those kind of signs, it likely does mean that you are seeing those effects from smoke. The best thing to do would be to get indoors, get away from the smoke. And if you find symptoms don't improve after that, seek medical attention," said Dr. Person.
Robin Priddy, Director at Benton Clean Air Agency says in these wildfires, a lot of different materials burn that can be in smoke.
"It certainly contains many things that have been burned up in the process. Like vehicles and houses which contains lots of things that when they are part of the wildfire smoke there is some toxic material included," said Priddy.
In addition to the tiny PM 2.5 particles that are in the smoke, there are larger particles as well.
"Something we are noticing in our monitoring system is that the PM 10, which is larger particles than we generally think of as smoke is running very high," said Priddy.
The best way to avoid breathing in these particles?
"Best prevention is to stay inside. If you are going to stay inside keep doors and windows closed. If you have air conditioner make sure you run it on re-circulate. If you don't have those options you can actually make a fan filter with a box fan and a filter. The Washington Department of Ecology website can walk you through that," said Dr. Person.
Dr. Person says her top advice right now is to stay inside.