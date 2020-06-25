BENTON COUNTY, WA - Benton County Deputy Sheriff’s Guild attorney, Alan Harvey is fighting back against claims from Sheriff Jerry Hatcher.
Following the guild’s push to recall the sheriff earlier this week, Hatcher told NBC Right Now that the guild is conspiring against him, retailing and manipulating the situation.
“This is a continuation of organized labor trying to take over the sheriff's office and me trying to hold people accountable… it’s clearly manipulated so they can block me from holding people accountable,” he said.
But Harvey calls the statement ironic and fired back.
“Regarding holding people accountable- that is a complete fabrication. The irony is this is the concern by all of the deputies, this type of deception and twisting… this (Hatcher’s claims) is manufactured. There is no big box union that he’s dealing with- he is dealing with 66 honorable people can’t work for someone, who consistently tries to intimidate witnesses,” he told NBC Right Now.
The Benton County Deputy Sheriff's Guild is made up of about 66 members, ranging from command leaders to detectives and patrol deputies.
Harvey says prior to representing the guild there were 2 separate votes of “no confidence” for Sheriff Hatcher. In a statement the guild called Hatcher unfit for office and noted that documented evidence will soon be public knowledge.
So what comes next? According to the Washington State Legislature in order for a recall to take place a petition needs to be filed with the county.
The petition must state the sheriff has committed acts of wrongdoing, or wrongful transgression of lawful authority, and/or has violated the oath of office.
Once the county receives the petition it’s then forwarded to the prosecutor's office for legal proceedings- but it’s ultimately up to the voters to decide.
In order for the recall to move forward the petition must gain the signatures of at least 25% of registered voters in Benton County. If successful the measure moves onto the ballot and then of course the voters head to the polls for the final say.
When asked about the status of a petition to recall Sheriff Hatcher Harvey told us he was unable to comment at this time.