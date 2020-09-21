RICHLAND, WA - The 2020 elections are just around the corner and the Benton County Voting Center is helping the community get ready by offering safe and socially distanced in-person services.
The center is located at 2610 North Columbia Blvd in Richland, and you must wear a mask to enter.
"Because of this unusual and difficult year, with Covid considerations we knew we needed a much larger space so that our voters could come- those that needed to come in person could be spaced out with good social distancing," said Deidra Beck, Health and Security Coordinator for the Benton County Auditor's office.
Workers at the center are standing by to answer any voting questions or concerns community members may have. The center can also help you register to vote, update your address in the system and even print a replacement ballot for you if you need one.
Beck says you can also do all of those things by logging onto VOTEWA.GOV, but for those who need in person assistance, the center is open Monday through Friday from 8:30am to 4:30pm.
"We can get them registered, issue them a ballot and then they can take that ballot and vote safety from home or in their car. And they can drop it at any of our drop boxes... We have a real big one located right out front here," Beck told NBC Right Now.
If you are registering to vote for the first time, you will need a government issued ID and the last four digits of your social security number.
It's also important to note- the center is open to all community members from any county in the state.
Washington residents can register to vote by mail, online and in person. The deadlines to register to vote can be found below.
Registration deadlines
By mail - Oct 26
Online - Oct 26
In person - Nov 3
For more information on how to vote in Washington State or to download a voters pamphlet go to https://www.sos.wa.gov/elections/ .
As part of National Voter Registration Day the Auditor's office will be hosting a Drive-thru voter registration event at the Benton County Voting Center on Tuesday September 22 from 10:00am to 3:00pm.