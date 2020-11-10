TRI-CITIES, WA - Covid-19 is hitting our local schools. This week two positive cases at Edison Elementary School in Kennewick has 21 students in quarantine.
Since in-person learning began in late August the Kennewick School District is reporting at least 61 students and staff have tested positive for the virus.
According to the Kennewick School District the cases have been spread out through a number of schools, and have been reportedly contained.
However, this is the first time students and staff have been asked to quarantine.
We reached out to a representative from the Kennewick School District who tells us they will not comment on the health districts' direction to quarantine students.
NBC Right Now also reached out to the Benton Franklin Health District for information about the two positive cases at Edison Elementary School. A representative for BFHD says they are still waiting on the KSD to provide them with information about the situation at Edison Elementary.
This is a developing story...