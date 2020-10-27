KENNEWICK, WA - Although Washington is long time vote by mail state it’s important to make sure your ballot is postmarked by November 3rd for it to be counted.
However, if you live in the Tri-Cities and you drop your mail in ballot into a blue United States Postal Service public collection box it may take an extra day to reach Spokane where our mail is processed. To make sure your ballot is postmarked in time mail it out as soon as possible.
If you are voting by mail a couple days before the election or on election day, go inside your local post office and ask for your ballot to be postmarked at the counter.
However, you can also drop off your ballot at a number of official county ballot box drop-off sites until 8pm on November 3rd.
And if you prefer to vote in person you can do that now, and through election day at your counties' voting center.
Once you vote it’s important to track your ballot to make sure it was approved.
An easy way to do that is by logging onto: VoteWa.GOV or by visiting: votewashington.info
Sometimes ballots are rejected if they are missing your signature or if the signature does not match your ID. If that is the case, you can call your county's auditor's office and make the correction so your vote is counted.
Ballot box drop off and polling site locations can be found on your county's official website. You can also find more info below:
Benton County Voter Information
Franklin County Voter Information
Yakima County Voter Information
Walla Walla Voter County Information
Kittitas County Voter Information