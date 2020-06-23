BENTON COUNTY, WA - The Benton County Deputy Sheriff's Guild is calling for a recall of Sheriff Hatcher, after receiving the findings of a harassment and discrimination investigation against him.
"The Benton County Deputy Sheriff’s Guild has overwhelmingly voted, in that far greater than 90 % of the total membership voted unanimously to recall Benton County Sheriff, Jerry Hatcher. There was not a single “no”vote," said Alan Harvey, the guild's attorney.
This comes after the sheriff’s guild came together for a vote of “no confidence” against Hatcher back in February.
The list of allegations against the county sheriff run deep: acts of wrong doing by a public official, wrongful transgression of lawful authority, obstruction, retaliation, harassment and discrimination are some of the claims against Hatcher from the Benton County Sheriff's Guild and witnesses.
The investigation was launched after a harassment complaint was filed by one of Hatcher’s letuitents.
The findings are laid out in a 22 page report by an independent investigator hired by the county.
In it the investigator concludes that Hatcher did in fact retaliate against several deputy union members and notes a pattern of Hatchter’s derogatory comments, intimidation tactics, threats and hostile work environment.
It goes on to say he made at least two Commanders and two lieutenants believe they would lose their job, or be demoted if they shared any negative information during the investigation.
But Hatcher tells NBC Right Now that those whistleblowers are out to get him, as he is looking to rearrange the command structure and hold deputy leaders accountable.
“This is continuation of organized labor trying to take over the sheriff's office and me trying to hold people accountable - it’s clearly manipulated so they can block me from holding people accountable,” he told NBC Right Now.
Hatcher is denying the investigation findings and says all the witnesses in the report are lying and he called them petty.