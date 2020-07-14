RICHLAND, WA -Over the month of June the Richland School District released 6 different models showcasing what reopening schools will look like in the Fall.
A spokesperson for the district says the goal is to return with in person instruction, but there are other models in place in case schools are closed or can't operate at full capacity due to COVID-19 concerns and community spread. However, It's important to note that all students will be required to wear face coverings at school, regardless of which model the district decides to move forward with.
The models proposed by the school district are being labeled options A through F.
A simple breakdown of those models:
Option A: Students continue distance learning at home and through online work.
Option B: A staggered return to school for students. This model is an experimental way of bringing back small amounts of students in waves.
The school district says Option B would focus on bringing back special education students first, while having others stay at home for an unknown amount of time.
Option C: Calls for a bit of both in person learning and distance learning. The schedule in Option C is a 4 day school week in which students would only attend school in person 2 days per week, and learn from home the other days. In this case Monday’s will be reserved for teacher planning.
Option D: Alternates weekly schedules so that only half of the student population is attending school at one time. The alternating weekly schedule will require that assignments are given to students while they are at home, but during that time there will not be access to teachers or instruction.
Option E: Calls for the return of all K through 5 elementary school students, but not middle or high school students. Under this option elementary classes would be maxed out to 20 students per classroom. However, this option cuts music, art and P.E classes. Middle and high school students will only be able to return to school 2 days a week or with alternating weekly schedules.
Option F: The last proposal says it’s okay for all students to return to school without any social distancing, essentially no changes are made in the classroom.
The district is holding a board meeting on July 14th to go over parent survey results and also set a date for a virtual town hall meeting in which the public is invited to attend and give feedback, before final decisions are made.
According to the RSD spokesperson the final recommendations on how to start the school year will be presented to the board on July 28th.
For a full breakdown of these models click on the link below:
https://resources.finalsite.net/images/v1594675521/rsdedu/tcqsdnvgji7ul4zgjpny/ReturntoSchoolScheduleChart-ScheduleOptions.pdf?fbclid=IwAR3jX-cN1l0GOZ2sgxRl9P8CVKNbShh8wl82rgxulNfnoX77ScxSXfDqI88