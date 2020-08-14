KENNEWICK, WA - The city has closed parts of Kennewick Ave. in downtown to make room for outdoor dining and shopping.The temporary road closure is part of an effort by The Historic Downtown Kennewick Partnership and local leaders to help businesses through the pandemic. The 200 and 300 blocks of Kennewick Avenue have been transformed into a pedestrian only space.
And Foodies Brick and Mortar Owner, Joanna Wison says its been good for business.
"This downtown revitalization has just been amazing. They’ve allowed us to work with the city of Kennewick which has been amazing, and have our merchants put their products outside, have the restaurants and bars be able to serve. It's flourishing, we’re just 24 hours of being open and we have doubled our business," she said.
Aside from places to eat and drink Kennewick Avenue is full of a variety of shops. You can even pick up vintage comic books and records at Rock and Roll Records and Collectables, Etc while you wait for your table to open up.
Wilson also tells me the changes have created a new and fun atmosphere- a European one.
"It reminds me... I was an exchange student when I was in high school, went to France and it reminds me of being outside. [How] it goes into the evening, eating and socializing and I think we need that in this community, we need that in this world right now," she told NBC Right Now.
The pedestrian-only spaces are located between Dayton and Cascade Street and Cascade and Benton Street in downtown Kennewick and the closures will be in place until October 8th, 2020.
