BENTON COUNTY, WA - As the Coronavirus pandemic continues to impact industries across the board new childcare assistance grants in Benton County are trying to help save local child care centers.
The county has greenlit over 1.3 million dollars in child care grants for local day care businesses with the hope of offering support to child care providers during these tough times.
The money comes from a portion of the Benton County Coronavirus aid, relief, and economic security act, also known as the CARES act.
According to the Washington State Department of Commerce the supply of licensed child-care facilities in the state has dropped by more than 27% percent since the pandemic hit.
Additionally, according to the organization Child Care Aware of Washington nearly half of the states’ licensed child-care providers say they are at risk of closing permanently due to the devastating impacts of the pandemic.
Experts say the loss of these programs would significantly hurt Washington’s economy because working parents cannot work when they do not have child care for their children.
Tyson Fellman, director of Beyond the Rainbow in Kennewick, says they have been able to stay afloat, because many of the kids at his business are subsidized by the state, but that’s not always the case.
"It’s a hard time for a lot of businesses- I could imagine a lot of child-care owners need the help," said Fellman.
If you or someone you know needs assistance operating and covering the costs of a Benton County child care center you can apply for the CARES Act Childcare Assistance program on the Benton County website.
County Commissioners say all child-care providers in Benton county will be considered, and grants will be awarded on a first come, first serve basis.
The deadline to apply is October 30, 2020.
For more information go to: