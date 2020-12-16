RICHLAND, WA - On Sunday five elected officials spoke at an indoor "reopen the Tri-Cities" rally with hundreds in attendance despite large gathering mandates in place. Photos from the event show a maskless crowd sitting closely together, the elected officials also opted out of wearing a mask.
The elected officials in attendance at the rally include: Benton County Sheriff Jerry Hatcher, Franklin County Sheriff Jim Raymond, Benton County Commissioner Will McKay, Pasco City Council Member Pete Serrano, and state representative Brad Klippert.
Following the event many citizens took to social media and flooded our NBC Right Now email inbox with concerns, some saying these types of events are contributing to the spread of Covid-19 in our community.
Now, according to a Covid-19 event risk assessment tool that measures community transmission scientists at Georgia Tech say there is (at the time of this report) a 96 percent chance that someone will have Covid-19 at any gathering of 100 people in the city of Richland.
The event on Sunday had nearly 200 in attendance. Veronica Barriga spoke with all the elected officials in attendance and here is what they had to say.