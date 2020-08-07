PROSSER, WA - Human remains were found in a backyard located about 40 feet away from the Yakima River. The discovery was made after an individual was installing a fence and digging holes on the property.
According to the Benton County Coroners office the bones are confirmed to be from a human foot and were found partly inside of an old shoe.
On Thursday the Washington State Patrol Major Crime Team excavated the site and recovered small bones and other items.
Right now the Washington State Forensic Anthropologist is looking over those remains. The Prosser Police tell us this is an open and active investigation.