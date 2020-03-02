BENTON COUNTY, WA - The CoronaVirus is spreading world-wide and the number of cases keep rising- today it's knocking on our doorstep with multiple cases in King County and Snohomish County. But local health officials say there is no need to panic, even if you are felling ill.
Instead it's more important to education yourself on the topic.
Heather Hill, RN and Communicable Disease Program, Supervisor from the Benton Franklin Health District says it's important to talk with your medical provider before jumping to conclusions.
"The majority of people can be managed at home just fine.. [even with Coronavirus?]... even with the CoronaVirus, because a common cold is caused by a CoronaVirus. There's many different versions of the Coronavirus floating around-this is a new one," she said.
Hill also says this particular strain is avoidable, and only people with weakened immune systems are truly at risk. If you can avoid the flu, you should be able to avoid COVID-19 in the same way.
Health officials want you to know how important it is to stay at home if you are sick. They also say, instead of investing in face masks, the better defense is washing your hands with soap and water, and disinfecting your home with cleaning products.