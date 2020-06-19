TRI-CITIES, WA - Today the Benton and Franklin Health District is reporting 107 new COVID-19 cases and one new death in the Tri-Cities. The surge comes after a steady rise of about 40 cases per day in the past few weeks.
So far the total number of Coronavirus cases in the area is 2,452- with 96 related deaths.
Those numbers are affecting everyone. Data from the health district shows 83% of COVID-19 cases in Franklin County are from people under the age of 59 years old.
However, the majority of people affected in Benton County remain over the age of 60.
All of this nearly doubling the hospitalization rates due to COVID-19 in the past weeks.
According to local health officials right now 76 people are hospitalized in the Tri-Cities due to the Coronavirus.
This combined with the need for hundreds of hospital beds outside of COVID-19 is concerning for health leaders.
"This is really the biggest concern for our community. Our hospitals are doing well managing the patients right now, but they will not be able to continue to manage doubling of patients every couple weeks," said Dr. Amy Person, Health Officer at the Benton and Franklin Health District.
Dr. Person also says the public can do their part by wearing face coverings to avoid further spread.