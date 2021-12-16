The Tri-City Americans are looking to head into Christmas break on a high note with a three-game road trip. Tri-Cities will be facing the Victoria Royals on Friday and Saturday at 7:00 PM and then take the ice with the Vancouver Giants on Sunday at 2:00 for three games in three days with some of the Canadian players staying north of the border to spend Christmas with family and friends.
"Three games in three days," said head coach Stu Barnes. "After Sunday gets to go home and spend a little time at at home for the break and hopefully refresh and enjoy and visit family and get to come back to the second half."
Tri-Cities has won three of their past four games, all being at home. However, this trip north serves as a 'home away from home' for many Canadian players, including forward and Colorado Avalanch prospect Sasha Mutala. Mutala has tallied 10 points in the past 6 games.
"I'm sure guys are going be amped," said Mutala, "playing up there for their friends and family and maybe give a little extra jump in the step. I think you always want to show off with the people that you care about most."