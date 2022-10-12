Mostly clear, calm winds, and a little haze in the air tonight. Chilly overnight lows in the 30s and 40s. Temperatures continue to run about 10 degrees above average for this time of year and are fluctuating 30-35 degrees between daytime highs and overnight lows.
Thursday and Friday really nice sunny calm winds and more smoke and haze to deal with. Highs in the mid to upper 70s and lows in the 30s and 40s.
This weekend will bring once again beautiful sunshine and warm daytime highs and chilly overnight lows.
This pattern will continue through the end of next week, when finally, we may have a chance of some much need rain!
Tri-Cities
Wednesday... Sunny... 79/42
Thursday... Sunny... 79/42
Friday... Mostly Sunny, Hazy... 77/43
Saturday... Mostly Sunny, Hazy... 77/43
Sunday... Mostly Sunny, Hazy... 76/43
Monday... Mostly Sunny, Hazy... 76/42
Tuesday... Mostly Sunny, Hazy... 77/42
Yakima
Wednesday... Sunny, Hazy... 78/40
Thursday... Sunny, Hazy... 79/43
Friday... Mostly Sunny, Hazy... 77/43
Saturday... Mostly Sunny, Hazy... 76/42
Sunday... Mostly Sunny, Hazy... 76/42
Monday... Mostly Sunny, Hazy... 75/43
Tuesday... Mostly Sunny, Hazy... 76/42
