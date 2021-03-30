Clear and chilly tonight for the Yakima Valley & Columbia Basin low temps for Yakima & Tri-Cities in the upper 20’s to low 30’s. Another beautiful sunny day tomorrow with a brief warming trend, temperatures dancing just below 70 degrees. Thursday will be sunny and the warmest day of the week with temperatures in the mid 70’s for Tri-Cities and just under 70 in Yakima, however those pesky winds return Thursday afternoon blowing 15 to 20 mph and gusting up to 30 mph in the Tri-Cities!
Another Beautiful Day Headed Our Way Tomorrow
