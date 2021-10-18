Clear skies tonight with overnight lows in the mid 30’s to low 40’s. Tuesday will bring more sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 60’s. Clouds move in Tuesday night and we have a slight chance of rain Tuesday/night Wednesday morning for both the Yakima Valley and Columbia Basin temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60’s Wednesday with breezy winds. A more sizable storm moves across the Pacific Northwest Friday and we’ll have showers on and off throughout the weekend. Snow is likely in the upper elevations of the Cascades. Time to start checking those pass reports before traveling.
Another Beautiful Fall Day Tomorrow
