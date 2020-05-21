Happy Thursday! We saw a great mix of sun and clouds today, gave us a break from all of the rain we saw earlier this week. Heading into tonight expect gusty winds to stick around as a few spotty showers move out. Gusts will be anywhere from 20-35 MPH. Lows in the 40s.
Flood Warnings continue for creeks, streams and rivers flowing out of the Blues. However, most rivers should fall below flood stage by this evening. If you see any flooded roadway, do not drive through!
An upper level low is moving across the region tonight. As it does a few showers will continue overnight in the mountains with the snow levels dropping to around 3,200 ft. Yes, some of the passes could see a little snow.
Breezy winds and a few stray showers Friday as another disturbance swings through the Pacific Northwest.
High pressure and warmer temperatures this weekend with highs in the low-mid 70s. Just in time for Memorial Day weekend!