Increasing clouds tonight as a shortwave system moves in from British Columbia bringing a chance of light snow to the Columbia Basin and Blues timing after 4 AM Thursday until 10 AM. We expect ½ an inch or less and up to 1 ½ in the Blues and yes very cold temperatures in the single digits and teens tonight. Thursday afternoon will be mostly sunny with temperatures climbing into the upper 20s and low to mid 30s. Warmer Friday highs in the mid to upper 30s. A more powerful system moves in from the Pacific later this weekend bringing more snow to the mountains and the possibility of snow or rain/snow mix to the Basin and Valleys.
Another Cold Night And Chance Of Snow!
