Snow is in the forecast tonight mainly after 10 pm with accumulations of 1-3" with the heaviest snowfall south of the Tri-Cities. Once again bitterly cold temperatures throughout the region lows in the single digits to teens. Tomorrow snow possible before 10 am gradual clearing with a few sun peaks by the afternoon. Temperatures in the low 20s. The next system arrives Thursday with heavy mountain snow to the Cascades and gusty winds with a chance of snow in the lowlands daytime highs in the 20s and lows in single digits to teens.
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM PST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations 1 to 3 inches with heaviest snow south of the Tri-Cities.
* WHERE...In Washington, Lower Columbia Basin of Washington. In Oregon, Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling.
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM PST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches.
* WHERE...In Washington, Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington. In Oregon, Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon and Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
Here is the special weather statement from the National Weather Service:
DANGEROUSLY COLD TEMPERATURES ONGOING ACROSS REGION...
An arctic air mass has brought notably colder temperatures to the region, with widespread highs today below freezing and overnight lows in the single digits to teens. Wind chills at times during the coldest temperatures will reach sub-zero, with higher elevations nearing -10, though winds should thankfully remain light enough that significantly widespread wind chills are not anticipated. Daytime highs for lower elevations may warm back up to near or just above freezing on Thursday, but another cold push will drop us back below freezing again until likely Sunday.
With these very cold temperatures, frost bite and hypothermia will occur much faster. If outdoors, remember to dress in layers and cover exposed skin. Uncovered pipes will be susceptible to freezing and bursting.