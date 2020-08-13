Happy Thursday! Another cool and comfortable evening tonight. Lows in the upper 40s-50s. Some big changes on the horizon as we enter another stretch of very hot weather. 

A ridge of high pressure has started to rebuild and will get stronger going into the weekend. Lots of sunshine and highs in the 80-90s Friday. The heat intensifies Saturday-next week. Temperatures will jump up into the upper 90s-triple digits. 

Models are showing record-breaking to near record-breaking temperatures Sunday through Wednesday. Be safe! We will also need to monitor our Fire Danger during this period.

EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING: Sunday-Tuesday night

- Dangerously hot temperatures

- Temperatures up to 108º

- Stay hydrated, Limit sun exposure if possible

- Check on pets and neighbors without A/C

Temperatures should cool into the 90s next Thursday along with cooler air as it spills over the Cascades.

Tags

Recommended for you