A ridge of high pressure has started to rebuild and will get stronger going into the weekend. Lots of sunshine and highs in the 80-90s Friday. The heat intensifies Saturday-next week. Temperatures will jump up into the upper 90s-triple digits.
Models are showing record-breaking to near record-breaking temperatures Sunday through Wednesday. Be safe! We will also need to monitor our Fire Danger during this period.
EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING: Sunday-Tuesday night
- Dangerously hot temperatures
- Temperatures up to 108º
- Stay hydrated, Limit sun exposure if possible
- Check on pets and neighbors without A/C
Temperatures should cool into the 90s next Thursday along with cooler air as it spills over the Cascades.