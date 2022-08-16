Sunny and hotter today. Morning temperatures in the 60s-70s, near 90 by noon and afternoon highs in the mid 90s-near 100.
A strong ridge of high pressure will continue to build into the Pacific Northwest today and tomorrow setting the stage for another heatwave starting tomorrow with highs in the triple digits.
Heat Advisory... Wednesday 11 AM - Friday 11 PM
- Location: Everyone
- Temps: 100 - 107
- Near Record Highs
- Stay Hydrate
- Take Breaks
- Remember Pets
- Increasing Fire Danger
An upper level low off the central coast of CA will send a little mid-level moisture north tomorrow. This along with daytime heat could be enough for a few stray thunderstorms in southern and central OR through Friday. There's also a very slight (10%) possibility for thunderstorms in the mountains of the Blues and Cascades Friday and Saturday. Most everyone else will just see some high clouds and for that reason, I'm cooling us down by a degree or two. But temps will remain in the low 100s.
The ridge begins to shift east late Saturday-Sunday allowing a "cooler" airmass to return to the area with highs falling into the mid-upper 90s. Which is still slightly above average for this time of year.
